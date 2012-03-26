FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Swiber wins $273 mln Gulf of Mexico contract
March 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore's Swiber wins $273 mln Gulf of Mexico contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Singapore offshore services firm Swiber Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had secured a $273 million contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest contract, awarded by an oil major from the Gulf of Mexico, entails offshore construction works for the procurement, transportation and installation of pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, Swiber said. It did not name the oil major.

Work for the project will start immediately this year and into 2013. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

