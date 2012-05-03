FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swift Energy sees 2012 spending at higher end of forecast
May 3, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Swift Energy sees 2012 spending at higher end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Oil-focused explorer Swift Energy Co said it expects full-year capital spending to come in at the upper end of its forecast on higher oil drilling activity in the second half of the year.

The Houston-based company’s shares were down 10 percent at $26.78 in midday trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Depressed natural gas prices -- which are trading at decade-low levels -- continue to be a cause of worry, even as oil and gas explorers ramp up spending and shift focus towards oil drilling.

In November, Swift had forecast capital expenditures of $575-$625 million in 2012, up from the $480-$520 million it expects to spend in 2011.

Swift, which has forecast a 14-20 percent growth in its full year production, expects 55 percent of its full-year production to come from oil and liquids.

Earlier today, rivals Cimarex Energy Co and Ultra Petroleum Corp also forecast higher full-year production.

