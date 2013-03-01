FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swift Energy says oil spill under control
March 1, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Swift Energy says oil spill under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Swift Energy Co said it had managed to bring under control an oil spill caused by the collision of a boat with its inactive oil and gas well in Louisiana.

An oil service boat struck a wellhead owned by the oil and natural gas producing company off Plaquemines parish on Tuesday, spilling about 840 gallons (3,180 liters) of oil per day.

The company worked with numerous federal, state and local agencies to bring the outflow of oil and natural gas under control, Swift said on Friday.

