FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swift Energy cuts production forecast due to Hurricane Isaac
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Swift Energy cuts production forecast due to Hurricane Isaac

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Swift Energy Co lowered its full-year production forecast due to expected delays at its South Louisiana oil fields that were hit by Hurricane Isaac last month.

Swift Energy now expects full-year production to be lower by 225,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) compared with its previous forecast. It had forecast 12.0 to 12.6 million boe (mmboe) of production for 2012.

It said third-quarter production will be hit by about 175,000 boe. The company had forecast production between 3.0 and 3.2 mmboe for the third quarter.

About 25 to 35 percent of production at its Lake Washington oil field in Plaquemines Parish, the hardest hit parish of New Orleans, has been brought back online, the company said.

Repairs at the Lake Washington field are expected to be complete within seven to ten days and production there should be restored to pre-storm levels soon after, the company said.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $21.92 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.