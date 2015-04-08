FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Campbell sisters one-two at Australian titles
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 8, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Campbell sisters one-two at Australian titles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australia's gold medalist Cate Campbell (R) celebrates with silver medalist compatriot Bronte Campbell after the women's 100m Freestyle final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Cate Campbell beat her younger sister Bronte to win the 100 metres freestyle at the Australian national swimming trials on Wednesday and stay on course to defend her crown at this year’s world championships.

The 22-year-old Cate, who only returned to the pool three months ago after undergoing surgery, defied the lingering pain in her shoulder to win her third straight national title in 52.69 seconds at Sydney’s Olympic pool.

Her slick time was the joint fastest in the world this year, equalling the mark set by Dutch sprinter Femke Heemskerk, and a boost to her confidence before the world championships in Kazan, Russia in August.

Cate’s 20-year-old sister Bronte also booked her place at the world championships by finishing second in 53.04.

“Bronte was always going to make that very tough for me,” Cate said. “I have to give credit to her. I would not be the swimmer that I am without her.”

Mitch Larkin, 21, won his third consecutive 200m backstroke title in 1:55.52, the second fastest time in the world this year.

Tessa Wallace, also 21, took out the women’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:23.34 while Nicholas Schafer won the men’s race in 2:13.21.

Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.