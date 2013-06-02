FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming-Australia chief resigns over inappropriate remark
#Olympics News
June 2, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Swimming-Australia chief resigns over inappropriate remark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Swimming Australia president Barclay Nettlefold resigned on Sunday over allegations of “inappropriate” behaviour.

Stood down on Saturday, Nettlefold is being investigated for an alleged inappropriate remark he made to a female team consultant and another allegation of misbehaviour.

“There were some private comments I made in jest to my colleagues recently that were not consistent with the standards expected of me, standards I have urged to be incorporated into the future culture of Swimming Australia,” Nettlefold said in a statement.

Elected in October, Nettlefold was entrusted with an overhaul of the body prompted by Australia’s poor performance at last year’s London Olympic and the confession of five swimmers that they took banned sedative ‘Stilnox’ before the Games. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by ...)

