FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming-Australia appoint Dutchman Verhaeren as head coach
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
October 17, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Swimming-Australia appoint Dutchman Verhaeren as head coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutchman Jacco Verhaeren, best known for guiding the careers of Olympic champion swimmers Inge de Bruijn and Pieter van den Hoogenband, was named Australia national team head coach on Thursday.

Verhaeren, who was technical director with the Dutch Swimming Federation, will replace Leigh Nugent, who resigned in March in the wake of the scandal surrounding the behaviour of some members of Australian team at the London Olympics.

Australia, once a powerhouse in the sport, won just one gold medal in the London pool and Swimming Australia have instituted root and branch reform after a series of highly critical reports.

Gold medals for James Magnussen, Christian Sprenger and Cate Campbell at this year’s world championships in Barcelona were an improvement and Verhaeren will be expected to build on that base before the Rio Olympics in 2016. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.