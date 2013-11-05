FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming-College gives Sun Yang indefinite ban from competition
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 5, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Swimming-College gives Sun Yang indefinite ban from competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Sun Yang has been slapped with an indefinite ban from competition by his sports college a day after the swimmer incurred a week-long detention for driving a car without a licence, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The Zhejiang College of Sports, which Sun is affiliated to, suspended the swimmer following the latest incident to taint the reputation of the world record holder.

“First of all, he should thoroughly reflect of what he has done. Then he will have to resume systematic training,” Zhang Yadong, vice president of the college, was quoted by Xinhua as saying. “Only after a long period of training during which he can abide by the rules, can we consider to reinstate him.”

Police have given Sun seven days of “administrative detention” - which means he will be held in a detention centre - and an unspecified fine, Xinhua said on Monday, citing Hangzhou police. It provided no other details.

The report said Sun was driving a Porsche Cayenne SUV he said he had borrowed from a relative when a bus hit him from behind.

Hangzhou police then discovered he could not produce a driver’s license, it added.

“The punishment is severe but we are doing this for his own good,” Zhang was quoted as saying by the news agency. “We hope he can always be the hero of Chinese sports instead of a sinner.”

Sun shot to fame after becoming the first Chinese man to win an Olympic swimming gold medal, transforming him into one of the country’s most sought-after sportsmen.

While Sun, like other Olympic champions, is a popular sports figure in China, this is not the first time he has been in trouble, with Xinhua noting his “stained” personal life, including gossip about his love life and clashes with reporters. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.