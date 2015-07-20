FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming-China's Sun almost back in shape ahead of championships
#Olympics News
July 20, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Swimming-China's Sun almost back in shape ahead of championships

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China’s world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang is almost back in shape ahead of this month’s world championships, state media quoted his coach as saying.

“Sun is almost back to his peak. Judging from his training, he is about 90 or 95 percent of his peak form,” said coach Zhang Yadong, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Sun, who is expected to compete in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 metres freestyle events, said he was aware of the challenge ahead.

“When I was little, I watched Michael Phelps compete in five or six events at a worlds, so I want to try it as well,” he said.

While Sun and fellow Olympic champion Ye Shiwen will be spearheading the team at the championships in Kazan, Russia, London Games 200m butterfly champion, Jiao Liuyang, and world champion Liu Zige, would miss the trip, Xinhua said.

Liu failed to make the cut while Jiao has been suffering from a stomach problem, the report added.

The swimming competition at the championships begins on Aug. 2.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
