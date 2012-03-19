Swimming-Manaudou on course for Olympic spot

DUNKIRK, France, March 19 (Reuters) - Former Olympic champion Laure Manaudou swam under the Olympic A time when she clocked the best time of the 100 metres backstroke heats at the French championships on Monday.

The 400 metres freestyle 2004 Olympic champion, who quit swimming in 2009 after becoming pregnant, came back last year in an attempt to qualify for the London Olympics.

She clocked 1:00.42, under the required 1:00.82. She will need to finish in the top two of Tuesday’s final while managing again to swim under the Olympic A time.

“It is a relief because I always struggle on the first event,” Manaudou told reporters. (Reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alastair Himmer)