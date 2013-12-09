FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming-Olympic relay champion Leveaux retires
December 9, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Swimming-Olympic relay champion Leveaux retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Frenchman Amaury Leveaux, a key member of the victorious 4x100 metres freestyle relay team that stunned American favourites at the 2012 London Olympics, announced his retirement from the sport on Monday.

“Swimming has given a lot to me ... But I wanted to move on. I had my hour of glory,” Leveaux, 28, told French TV channel beIN Sport.

Leveaux, who also owns three Olympic silver medals, had said last month he planned to take a year off before returning for the 2016 Rio Games but on Monday confirmed the break would be permanent.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

