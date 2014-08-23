CORRECTED-Swimming-Ledecky breaks 400m world record

(Corrects age to 17 in second par)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - American teenager Katie Ledecky broke her own world record for the women’s 400 metres freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships on Saturday.

The 17-year-old won the final at Australia’s Gold Coast in three minutes, 58.37 seconds, slashing almost half a second off the previous world record she set in California earlier this month.

“It’s a good feeling,” Ledecky said in a poolside interview. “I was just racing my best time and trying to swim faster.”

Ledecky also holds the women’s world record for 800m and 1,500m freestyle. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O‘Brien)