FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Swimming-Ledecky breaks 400m world record
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 23, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Swimming-Ledecky breaks 400m world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects age to 17 in second par)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - American teenager Katie Ledecky broke her own world record for the women’s 400 metres freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships on Saturday.

The 17-year-old won the final at Australia’s Gold Coast in three minutes, 58.37 seconds, slashing almost half a second off the previous world record she set in California earlier this month.

“It’s a good feeling,” Ledecky said in a poolside interview. “I was just racing my best time and trying to swim faster.”

Ledecky also holds the women’s world record for 800m and 1,500m freestyle. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.