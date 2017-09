April 14 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, is coming out of retirement, USA Swimming said on Monday.

Phelps, who has not competed since the 2012 London Games, will headline an April 24-26 meet in Arizona along with fellow Olympians Ryan Lochte and Katie Ledecky. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Ossian Shine)