Swimming-Lovtsova is third Russian banned for doping in two days

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Natalia Lovtsova became the third Russian swimmer to be banned for doping in two days on Saturday when she was found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations by the country’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA).

Lovtsova, 24, a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team at last year’s London Olympics, was banned for two-and-a-half years starting from Nov. 30, 2012, the agency said on its website (www.rusada.ru).

On Thursday, RUSADA banned European short-course record holder 23-year-old Ksenia Moskvina for six years after she failed a drugs test for the second time in three months.

Also on Thursday, 19-year-old Yekaterina Andreyeva, who won silver at the first Youth Olympics in 2010 and was also a member of the Russian 4x100-metre freestyle relay team in London, was banned for 18 months for a breach of anti-doping regulations. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare Fallon)