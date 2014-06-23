FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800 freestyle world record
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 23, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Swimming-Ledecky breaks 800 freestyle world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has broken her own 800 metres freestyle record at a meeting in Texas on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Ledecky, who clinched gold in the distance as a 15-year-old at the 2012 London Olympics clocked eight minutes, 11.00 seconds at the meeting in Shenandoah, Texas on Sunday, breaking her own record by almost three seconds.

Ledecky clocked 8:13.86 in winning gold in the event at last year’s world championships in Barcelona.

It was the second world record of the meeting for Ledecky after she also smashed her own record for the 1500 freestyle on Thursday when she clocked 15:34.23 seconds eclipsing her record from Barcelona by 2.3 seconds.

The 1500 is a non-Olympic event, though it is contested at the world championships. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.