Swimming-Phelps in fastest world time of year in 200m medley
August 10, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Swimming-Phelps in fastest world time of year in 200m medley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps swam the fastest time in the world this year to win the 200 metres individual medley at the U.S. championships in San Antonio on Sunday.

The most decorated Olympian of all-time was ahead of world record pace after 150m, before fading slightly over the final 50m of freestyle.

He clocked one minute 54.75 seconds, significantly faster than fellow American Ryan Lochte swam to win the world championships in Russia in 1:55.81 on Thursday.

Lochte holds the world record of 1:54.00 from 2011.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

