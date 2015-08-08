FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swimming-Phelps sends message to Rio contenders with U.S. victory
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 8, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Swimming-Phelps sends message to Rio contenders with U.S. victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Multiple Olympic champion Michael Phelps sent a message to his fellow competitors by posting the fastest time of the year in the 200 metres butterfly at the U.S. Nationals on Friday.

Phelps, who was barred by U.S. Swimming from competing at the ongoing world championships in Russia after a drink-driving arrest last year, clocked one minute, 52.94 seconds to clinch the U.S. title in San Antonio.

His time on Friday would have won the world title in Kazan. Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh clocked 1:53.48, just ahead of London Olympic champion Chad le Clos, on Wednesday.

Phelps was emotional after his performance, slamming his fists into the water, with the swim indicating how serious he is about adding to his record 18 Olympic gold medals at the Rio Games next year after coming out of retirement in April, 2014.

Phelps vowed earlier in the week that he will not drink alcohol until after the Olympics.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.