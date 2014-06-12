FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic champ Van Dyken to undergo rehab for severed spine -report
June 12, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Olympic champ Van Dyken to undergo rehab for severed spine -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER, June 12 (Reuters) - Olympic swimming champion Amy Van Dyken plans to undergo rehabilitation for her severed spine at a suburban Denver hospital that specializes in treating that type of injury, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Van Dyken, one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time, crashed her all-terrain vehicle near her Arizona home last week and was airlifted to a hospital in Scottsdale for emergency surgery on her spine.

Her husband, former Denver Broncos punter Tom Rouen, told the Denver Post Van Dyken might need a second round of surgery there before being transferred next week to the Craig Hospital, a facility that specializes in spinal cord and brain injuries.

Earlier this week, Van Dyken said she was “doing great” after the accident and posted a photo to social media showing her battered but smiling in the hospital.

Her family said Van Dyken, who won six gold medals at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta and the 2000 Games in Sydney, suffered a completely severed spine in the crash but that she had not suffered any head trauma.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

