Swimming-U.S. break short-lived Russian world record in mixed relay
August 5, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Swimming-U.S. break short-lived Russian world record in mixed relay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States claimed the world record in the mixed 4x100 metres medley relay at the world swimming championships on Wednesday, breaking a mark that was set just a few minutes earlier.

The American quartet of Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes, Kendyl Stewart and Lia Neal posted a combined time of three minutes 42.33 seconds in the third of four heats.

The Americans’ time wiped more than three and a half seconds off the short-lived world record of 3:45.87, which Russia set in winning the second heat.

The mixed medley relay is being held at the world championships for the first time but is not on the Olympic programme.

The final will be held later on Wednesday. (Editing by Julian Linden)

