Swimming-Stubborn Gianniotis banishes Olympic pain in 10-km
July 22, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Swimming-Stubborn Gianniotis banishes Olympic pain in 10-km

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA, July 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s Spyridon Gianniotis made up for missing a medal at the 2012 Olympics when sheer willpower carried him to the line to win the men’s 10-km open water event at the world championships on Monday.

The 33-year-old attacked on the fourth and final lap around the Catalan city’s picturesque Moll de la Fusta port and dug deep in the final metres to hold off a late charge from Thomas Lurz of Germany who came in second.

Olympic champion Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia, who won Saturday’s 5-km race, faded in the closing stages but just managed to pip France’s Damien Cattin-Vidal and Richard Weinberger of Canada to clinch third.

After his triumph in Shanghai two years ago, it was a second straight world title in the gruelling event for Gianniotis, who finished fourth at the London Olympics.

He also becomes only the second man to successfully defend his 10-km gold after Russia’s Vladimir Dyatchin in 2008.

“I was very close to the podium at the Olympics and I was very upset,” he said in an interview with Spanish television broadcaster TVE.

”This year here today I was stubborn and I wanted to do it and I told myself that the Olympics was just a bad trip.

”I said to myself on the last lap give it everything and it was totally positive.

“The last 20 metres were very, very, very hard but I had the psychology and the will power.”

A former long-distance pool swimmer who has an English mother, Gianniotis returned a winning time of one hour 49 minutes and 11.8 seconds.

Lurz, the Olympic silver medallist in London, finished in 1:49:14.5 and Mellouli 1:49:19.2. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)

