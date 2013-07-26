FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swimming-Dominant Russians close on synchro clean sweep
July 26, 2013

Swimming-Dominant Russians close on synchro clean sweep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia moved inexorably towards a clean sweep of synchronised swimming gold medals when they secured the team free title at the world championships on Friday.

Having already triumphed in five events including Monday’s team technical, the Russians amassed 97.400 points with a powerful routine at the hilltop Palau Sant Jordi, site of the 1992 Olympic Games.

Spain gave the home support reason to cheer by winning silver with 94.230 points and Ukraine took bronze on 93.640 ahead of Japan.

Russia, who have dominated the sport for around two decades, can make it seven titles out of seven in Saturday’s free combination event. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)

