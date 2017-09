HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - Swire Pacific is marketing a 10-year US dollar benchmark at around 190bp over US Treasuries.

The Reg S notes will be issued by Swire Pacific MTN Financing and are expected to be rated A3/A- by Moody’s and Standard & Poor‘s.

Swire Pacific, which is rated A3/A-/A-, will guarantee the notes.

HSBC and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.