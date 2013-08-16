FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swire Pacific's Pratt to retire as chairman of company and its units
#Financials
August 16, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

Swire Pacific's Pratt to retire as chairman of company and its units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swire Pacific Ltd said on Friday Christopher Pratt will retire as chairman of the company and its units, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Swire Properties Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO).

John Slosar, currently chief executive of Cathay Pacific and a director of Swire Pacific, will succeed Pratt as chairman of Swire Pacific, Swire Properties, HAECO and Cathay Pacific, the conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchnage.

Ivan Chu, now the chief operating officer of Cathay Pacific, will succeed Slosar as chief executive of Cathay Pacific. Pratt’s retirement will take effect when the 2013 results of the company are announced in March 2014.

For statement clicks here (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

