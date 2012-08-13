FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swire Properties shareholder plans $660 mln stake sale-IFR
#Financials
August 13, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Swire Properties shareholder plans $660 mln stake sale-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swire Properties Ltd’s biggest shareholder plans to sell about $660 million worth of shares in the real estate developer in a block offering, IFR reported on Monday, without citing a source for the information.

John Swire & Sons is offering 234 million shares in Swire Properties, which was spun off from Swire Pacific Ltd in January, at a range of HK$21.47-$21.94, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal could total as much as HK$5.13 billion ($660 million), with shares offered at a discount of 8 percent to 10 percent from Monday’s close of HK$23.85 each. The deal could be increased by a another 54 million shares if there is additional demand, IFR reported.

BOC International, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, IFR added. ($1 = 7.7578 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Cowell)

