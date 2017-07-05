(Adds comment from Addax Petroleum)
ZURICH, July 5 Addax Petroleum has agreed to pay
31 million Swiss francs ($32 million) to settle charges of
suspected bribery of foreign officials, the Geneva prosecutor's
office said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors for the Swiss canton of Geneva investigated the
company, whose chief executive officer and legal director were
also charged, over several tens of millions of dollars in
payments to a company and several lawyers in
Nigeria.
A four-month investigation found the payments were not
sufficiently documented and doubts remained on their legality,
but no criminal intent was established, the Geneva prosecutor's
office said in a statement.
It added that Addax acknowledged possible organisational
shortcomings and had taken measures to improve internal
anti-corruption procedures.
With this settlement the cases against the CEO and legal
director have also been closed, a spokesman for the prosecutor
said.
Addax was bought by China's state-owned Sinopec, Asia's
largest oil refiner in 2009.
Addax said in an emailed statement its CEO had resumed his
duties while its chief legal officer retired on June 30.
"Addax Petroleum is committed to conducting its business
with the highest level of integrity, and in full compliance with
applicable laws, regulations and industry standards," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9668 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)