10 months ago
Aeroflot plane evacuated in Geneva after bomb threat, man arrested
October 13, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 10 months ago

Aeroflot plane evacuated in Geneva after bomb threat, man arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A passenger plane was evacuated at Switzerland's Geneva airport on Thursday and a man was been arrested after saying there was a a bomb on board, the Geneva prosecutor's office said in a statement.

An Aeroflot statement said it was Aeroflot flight 2381 to Moscow and passengers would be transferred to other aircraft for the journey. A Geneva prosecutor's spokesman said the arrested man was Russian and there were 115 people on board.

The prosecutor's office said a police bomb disposal team was checking the aircraft, which an airport spokesman said was still standing empty on the tarmac. (Reporting by Tom Miles, Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris in Geneva, Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
