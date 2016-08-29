FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Swiss air force jet goes missing, search launched

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Searches were launched on Monday after a Swiss air force jet flown by a single pilot went missing, the ministry of defence said.

The plane, a one-seater F/A-18C, went missing near Susten in central Switzerland at around 14.30 GMT, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this year a Swiss F-5E air demonstration fighter jet collided with another plane and crashed into a pond in the northern Netherlands ahead of an air show.

The Swiss airforce lost another F/A 18 in 2013 when the plane crashed during a training flight in the canton of Obwalden.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Richard Balmforth

