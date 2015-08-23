FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Pilot killed in light plane crash at Swiss air show
#Industrials
August 23, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Pilot killed in light plane crash at Swiss air show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds death toll, details, police comment)

ZURICH, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Two light planes collided in flight at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday, killing one of the pilots, police said.

The aircraft, in a German flying group of three planes, crashed at around 0915 GMT, Basel-Landschaft police said in a statement.

One of the pilots, a 50-year-old man, was killed while the other escaped unharmed by parachute. The third aircraft was able to land safely.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Police photos showed debris from the two aircraft scattered in the hillside village of Dittingen.

At least seven people died when a jet aircraft ploughed into several cars on a busy road near an air show in southern England on Saturday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Andrew Roche)

