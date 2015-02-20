FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 20, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Bomb threat grounds Swiss aircraft in Zurich - airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A bomb threat was made on Friday against an aircraft operated by Lufthansa’s Swiss at Zurich airport, a spokesman for the airport said.

Swiss flight LX 146 had been due to depart for New Delhi at 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT).

“The aircraft has been moved to a de-icing pad,” the spokesman said, adding that the aircraft’s passengers and crew were inside the terminal.

Police declined to confirm they were investigating a bomb threat, saying only that police operation was in progress. Swiss was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Paul Arnold and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

