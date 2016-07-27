Security tightened at Geneva airport after anonymous phone call, officials say

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - Police in Geneva launched a series of controls on Wednesday around the city's airport after receiving information about a possible threat.

Preventive security measures are underway around the airport, the police said on their Facebook page, and will continue for an indefinite period.

Airport officials said the alert had been triggered after they had received an anonymous call, without giving further details. (Reporting by Tom Miles and John Revill, editing by Larry King)