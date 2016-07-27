FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wife's bomb hoax caused security scare at Geneva airport -prosecutor
July 27, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Wife's bomb hoax caused security scare at Geneva airport -prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - A woman who wanted to stop her husband boarding a plane at Geneva has admitted making a false bomb threat, prosecutors said on Wednesday, after hours of tightened security that caused traffic chaos around the airport on the French-Swiss border.

"Yesterday in the evening, a woman called Swiss customs at Geneva airport. She said that today a person carrying a bomb would be in the French sector of the airport," the Geneva prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Police raided an address after tracing the call. "They found a woman who admitted to having made the call and explained that she wanted thereby to prevent her husband from leaving," the statement said. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
