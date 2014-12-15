FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parts of Zurich airport shut after unspecified threat
December 15, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Parts of Zurich airport shut after unspecified threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zurich airport was partially closed on Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat, a spokeswoman said.

The airport shut Check-in 1 and 2 as well as Arrivals 2, and passengers were being redirected to Check-in 3, the spokeswoman said, adding that waiting time was still only about 15 minutes.

“A threat was received in the course of the evening,” she said, declining to elaborate apart from saying Zurich’s cantonal police were currently looking into the matter.

Swiss free newspaper 20 Minuten said on its website that passengers had been evacuated from Terminal 1 at around 7:50 p.m. (1850 GMT).

Swiss police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

