Man injures 6 in attack on Swiss train -police

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A man armed with a knife and flammable fluid injured six people in an attack on a Swiss train on Saturday, authorities said.

“According to current information a 27-year-old Swiss man poured out a flammable liquid. He was also armed with at least one knife. The liquid caught fire,” St. Gallen cantonal police said in a statement.

It said the injured were taken to various hospitals with burn and stab wounds, and that the assailant was also injured in the incident and transported to hospital. The attack occurred at 2:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on a train travelling between Buchs and Sennwald in the canton of St. Gallen, the police statement said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Mark Heinrich)