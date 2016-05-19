FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss savers could hoard 1,000-franc notes to combat negative rates -gov't
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 19, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Swiss savers could hoard 1,000-franc notes to combat negative rates -gov't

Joshua Franklin

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 19 (Reuters) - Swiss savers could hoard 1,000-Swiss franc bills -- one of the world’s most valuable banknotes, now worth around $1,014 -- to avoid the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) negative interest rate policy, Switzerland’s government said.

In order to weaken the franc, the SNB has pushed interest rates to record low levels since January 2015. It now charges banks 0.75 percent on some deposits and aims to keep three-month LIBOR around -0.75 percent.

“In Switzerland’s case, investors could be inclined to keep their liquid assets increasingly in banknotes in order to circumvent negative interest rates on bank deposits,” the government said in a written response on Wednesday to questions in parliament about the continued use of the 1,000 franc note.

With the exception of Alternative Bank Switzerland, Swiss banks have not yet passed on negative rates to retail customers but many have introduced deposit charges for cash-heavy corporate, private and institutional clients.

Currency denomination is decided by the SNB, which has previously said it has no plans to take the 1,000 franc bill out of circulation.

The decision raised some eyebrows, particularly after the European Central Bank’s decision this month to stop issuing 500 euro ($561) banknotes towards the end of 2018 on concerns the notes could facilitate illicit activities.

Asked about such concerns, the Swiss government said there was no indication that large banknotes were used for criminal purposes in Switzerland.

$1 = 0.8915 euros Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.