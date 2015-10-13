UPDATE 2-Swiss seek 5 pct leverage ratio for big banks-Bloomberg

(Adds Credit Suisse declined to comment)

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s finance ministry will require the country’s biggest banks to have capital equal to about 5 percent of their total assets, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the talks.

Switzerland has not made its final decision on the leverage ratio targets, a government spokesman said when asked about the report.

“It’s not yet decided,” said Mario Tuor, spokesman for the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters. “It will be a government decision before the end of the year, that’s all we can say.”

The report said the Swiss decision would copy the U.S. leverage ratio for its biggest banks.

Switzerland typically goes beyond the internationally agreed minimum capital requirements established by Basel III, but experts as well as the country’s central bank have argued that the Swiss trail other nations in leverage ratio targets for banks.

The Swiss government said in February it would lay out tougher capital requirements for UBS and Credit Suisse , Switzerland’s biggest banks, by the end of the year.

UBS and Credit Suisse reported BIS leverage ratios at the end of the second quarter of 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

Solving the “too big to fail” problem has been a priority for regulators in the United States and Europe after several banks, including Zurich-based UBS, were bailed out in the financial crisis.

Spokesmen for UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Michael Shields and Adrian Croft)