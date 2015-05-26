More Swiss banks to settle with DoJ in near future - official

GENEVA, May 26 (Reuters) - A senior Swiss finance ministry official said on Tuesday he expected more Swiss banks to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice “in the near future”, avoiding prosecution for helping U.S. account holders conceal assets and income.

“The department of justice has settled a few cases recently and we are expecting more cases to be settled in the near future,” Jacques de Watteville, secretary of state for international financial matters, told a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Susan Thomas)