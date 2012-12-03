FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS, CSuisse to levy fees on Swiss franc deposits from banks
December 3, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

UBS, CSuisse to levy fees on Swiss franc deposits from banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s largest banks said on Monday they will penalize banks holding Swiss franc deposits by imposing temporary fees and negative interest rates in a bid to stem inflows of the red-hot Swiss currency.

“We invite out customers to keep cash balances as low as possible to avoid negative credit charges,” Credit Suisse said in a statement to clients seen by Reuters.

“In cases where we see net inflows in cash clearing accounts above a certain threshold, we continue to take corrective action, by means of a temporary excess balance fee,” UBS said in a statement. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

