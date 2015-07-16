FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss banks can ask for simplified German market access, govt says
July 16, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss banks can ask for simplified German market access, govt says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Thursday that banks in Switzerland could apply for a simplified authorisation to operate in Germany with German financial regulator BaFin, moving to end a long-running tax standoff between the two countries.

Switzerland’s finance department said it had clarified details of how to implement a cross-border tax agreement with Germany, which was originally struck in 2013.

“An understanding on detailed aspects of implementation was reached recently,” it said in a statement. “With the memorandum, competition and consumer protection will be strengthened and cooperation between the financial market supervisory authorities intensified.” (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)

