FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Switzerland outlines 5 pct leverage ratio goal for biggest banks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Switzerland outlines 5 pct leverage ratio goal for biggest banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s government on Wednesday outlined tougher capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.

The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.

“The new requirements must be met by the end of 2019,” the Swiss government said in a statement. “Once they are implemented by the banks concerned, the too-big-to-fail risks in Switzerland will once again be significantly reduced.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.