SNB welcomes Swiss government's 'too-big-to-fail' adjustments
October 21, 2015 / 4:05 PM / in 2 years

SNB welcomes Swiss government's 'too-big-to-fail' adjustments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday welcomed the Swiss government’s decision on new ‘too big to fail’ regulations.

“(The SNB) supports both the measures and their implementation within the period foreseen,” the central bank said in a statement. “The SNB will continue to play an active role in the efforts to solve the TBTF issue in Switzerland and in the implementation of the measures approved today.”

Earlier, Switzerland’s government outlined tougher capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.

The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by high-quality common equity tier 1 capital. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

