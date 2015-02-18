FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss govt to impose tougher requirements for UBS, CSuisse
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss govt to impose tougher requirements for UBS, CSuisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will lay out tougher capital requirements for UBS and Credit Suisse by year-end, in order to protect against a renewed crisis.

Lawmakers and regulators are trying to ensure banks are not so big and interconnected that they would need rescuing with taxpayer cash if they hit trouble.

After several banks, including Zurich-based UBS, were bailed out in the 2007-09 financial crisis, solving “too big to fail” has been a priority of regulators in the United States and Europe.

“Additional measures and adjustments are required to boost the resilience of systemically important banks further and to make their restructuring or orderly resolution possible without taxpayers incurring any costs,” the Swiss government said in a statement.

The amendments to Switzerland’s existing too-big-to-fail law, to be prepared in consultation with the Swiss regulator, Switzerland’s central bank, and the banks themselves, should be submitted by year-end, the government said. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.