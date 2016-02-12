FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss banking lobby criticises proposed banking rules
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss banking lobby criticises proposed banking rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s banking lobby on Friday criticised the country’s proposed new “too big to fail” regulation, arguing it gives Swiss financial watchdog FINMA too much discretion in enforcing the new rules.

“This results in the loss of legal and planning certainty for systemically relevant institutions,” the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the SBA emphasizes that the new rules should be developed in a way that is commensurate with international standards, and that in the interests of international competitiveness, these do not extend even further beyond common standards.”

In October, Switzerland outlined tough new capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to protect the economy from a major banking collapse. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.