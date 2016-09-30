FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Swiss gov't to amend tax burden for UBS, Credit Suisse over TBTF rules
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 30, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Swiss gov't to amend tax burden for UBS, Credit Suisse over TBTF rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to replace extraneous word 'limit' in headline with word 'tax')

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's government on Friday tasked its finance ministry with limiting the tax burden on UBS and Credit Suisse as the nation's two biggest banks issue bonds to meet new too-big-to-fail (TBTF) requirements.

"The proposed solution would prevent the tax burden of the top holdings of systemically important banks from rising with the issuance of CoCos (Contingent Convertibles), write-off bonds and bail-in bonds," the Swiss government said in a statement.

In May, the government settled on the final version of its TBTF law, which includes the headline requirement for a 5 percent leverage ratio of core capital to total assets at UBS and Credit Suisse.

Solving the TBTF problem has been a priority for U.S. and European regulators after several banks, including UBS, were bailed out by taxpayers during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.