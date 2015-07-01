Swiss govt appoints Bauer as chairman of financial regulator FINMA

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday named securities lawyer and former consultant Thomas Bauer as new chairman for financial regulator FINMA.

The 60-year-old Bauer will join FINMA’s board in August, and from January replace Anne Heritier Lachat as head of the body.

The government also appointed three new board members for the Swiss regulator, which is run by former UBS banker Mark Branson.

They are former banking lobby lawyer Renate Schwob, former Julius Baer banker Bernard Keller, and Marlene Amstad, a regional advisor for the Bank for International Settlements, or BIS. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)