C. Suisse says sees maximum $94 mln hit from UK tax deal
July 5, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

C. Suisse says sees maximum $94 mln hit from UK tax deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday it sees a maximum hit of 90 million Swiss francs ($94.1 million) from a British-Swiss deal aimed at sweeping Swiss banks clean of undeclared money held in accounts of UK clients.

As part of a withholding tax agreement between the two countries which came into force this year, Swiss banks funded a 500 million Swiss franc pool to guarantee client payments above a minimum 800 million francs to meet their tax obligations.

The Swiss Bankers Association, the lobbying body for Swiss banks, said implementation of the agreement is on track, and that fewer untaxed assets had come to light than originally assumed.

Credit Suisse said the after-tax impact of 90 million francs would be recognised in its second quarter 2013 results. ($1 = 0.9564 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

