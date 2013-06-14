FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss panels recommends exchange of bank depositor data with EU
June 14, 2013

Swiss panels recommends exchange of bank depositor data with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland should be ready to agree to exchange information on foreign bank depositors automatically with the European Union in return for access to financial markets, even if it is not yet a global standard, a government-appointed expert group said on Friday.

The report, compiled by a commission led by former top government economist Aymo Brunetti, said Switzerland could withdraw its cooperation in working towards an agreement with the EU if its access to markets was obstructed. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

