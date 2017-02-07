DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
ZURICH Feb 7 The Swiss Federal Treasury is reopening a 0.50 percent bond maturing in 2030 and a 4.00 percent bond maturing in 2049 in a tender on Wednesday, it said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Roche Holding Ltd reports 8.5% passive stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lhzCEQ] Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina has moved to request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from builder Odebrecht in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.