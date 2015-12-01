FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Swiss 10-year bond yield falls to -0.40 pct before ECB meets
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Swiss 10-year bond yield falls to -0.40 pct before ECB meets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day in first, second and third paras to Tuesday)

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Swiss 10-year government bond yields fell on Tuesday to a record low of -0.4 percent ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank, at which it is widely expected to ease monetary policy.

Swiss 10-year yields have been falling since mid-September and the two-year yield fell on Tuesday as low as -1.214 percent.

By comparison, euro zone benchmark German 10-year yields stand at 0.47 percent while two-year German yields fell on Tuesday to a record low -0.425 percent.

The Swiss National Bank imposed negative deposit rates and bought foreign currency to stabilise the franc currency after the bank abandoned a cap on the franc’s value against the euro in January.

The SNB still describes the franc as “significantly overvalued” and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet.

Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Mike Dolan and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
