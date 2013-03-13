FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss allots 430.905 mln Sfr in 2022, 2042 bonds
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Swiss allots 430.905 mln Sfr in 2022, 2042 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date May 25, 2022 Allotted (mln Sfr) 317.3 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 111.6 Yield (pct) 0.689 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.17 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 689.3

Coupon (pct) 1.50 Maturity date April 30, 2042 Allotted (mln Sfr) 113.605 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 105.9 Yield (pct) 1.257 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.27 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 258.355

