Swiss Treasury allots 693.875 mln Sfr in 2021, 2037 bonds
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss Treasury allots 693.875 mln Sfr in 2021, 2037 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issues on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.00 Maturity date April 28, 2021 Allotted (mln Sfr) 124.5 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 111.8 Yield (pct) 0.492 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 8.63 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1,074.5

Coupon (pct) 1.25 Maturity date June 27 2037 Allotted (mln Sfr) 569.375 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 101.3 Yield (pct) 1.188 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 2.88 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 1,640.935

